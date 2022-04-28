Singapore takes 11 spots on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list

Singapore’s Jigger & Pony retained its second place on the 2022 edition of the Asia’s 50 Best Bars, which was announced at a ceremony in Bangkok this evening.

The bar at the Amara Hotel led Singapore to the title of the city with the most number of spots on this year’s list.

Jigger & Pony is joined by nine other venues from the island, including MO Bar (No.8), Manhattan (No.9), Republic (No. 12), No Sleep Club (No.15), Atlas (No. 23), Tippling Club (No. 27), Sago House (No. 31), Nutmeg & Clove (No. 36), Analogue (No. 37) and 28 Hong Kong Street (No. 49).

It is the first time Republic and Analogue have made an appearance. Nutmeg & Clove reentered again after a two year hiatus.

Singapore was recognised with other awards. The Roku Industry Icon went to Nutmeg & Clove’s Colin Chia for his role in nurturing Singapore’s next generation of bartenders. MO Bar was presented the Nikka Highest Climber award after jumping 28 places over last year.

The top spot again went to Hong Kong’s Coa, the second consecutive year the Mexican-inspired bar picked up first place.

Around the region, Hong Kong picked up seven spots, with Japan just behind at six bars on the list. South Korea and Thailand were tied with five places each on the list.

Other prizes awarded this evening included The Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award, which was given to Bangkok’s BKK Social Club, and the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award 2022 was presented to Keith Motsi of Charles H in Seoul.

Honky Tonks Tavern was also recognised with the Campari One to Watch award, which is given to bars with the potential to break into the ranking in the coming years. The Hong Kong venue placed No.55 in this year’s 51-100 list.

The event in Bangkok marked the first live ceremony since the start of the pandemic. Winners were announced virtually in the last two years, while the 2019 edition took place live in Singapore.

See below for the full list, then check out the venues on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 51-100 list for 2022.

1. Coa (Hong Kong)

2. Jigger & Pony (Singapore)

3. Argo (Hong Kong)* – highest new entry

4. Tesouro (Goa)

5. Bar Benfiddich (Tokyo) – best bar in Japan

6. Indulge Experimental Bistro (Taipei) – best bar in Taiwan

7. Charles H (Seoul) – best bar in South Korea

8. MO Bar (Singapore)

9. Manhattan (Singapore)

10. BKK Social Club (Bangkok) – best bar in Thailand

11. Sober Company (Shanghai) – best bar in Mainland China

12. Republic Bar (Singapore)*

13. Darkside (Hong Kong)

14. Sidecar (New Delhi)

15. No Sleep Club (Singapore)

16. Quinary (Hong Kong)

17. Tropic City (Bangkok)

18. Hope & Sesame (Guangzhou)

19. Vesper (Bangkok)

20. Lamp Bar (Nara)**

21. The SG Club (Tokyo)

22. Penicillin (Hong Kong)

23. Atlas (Singapore)

24. Aha Saloon (Taipei)

25. Bar Trench (Tokyo)

26. Hoots’ (New Delhi)*

27. Tippling Club (Singapore)

28. Bar Cham (Seoul)

29. Bar Trigona (Kuala Lumpur) – best bar in Malaysia

30. Home (New Delhi)*

31. Sago House (Singapore)

32. The Cocktail Club (Jakarta)* – best bar in Indonesia

33. The Pontiac (Hong Kong)

34. The Wise King (Hong Kong)

35. Jungle Bird (Kuala Lumpur)

36. Nutmeg & Clove (Singapore)**

37. Analogue (Singapore)*

38. The Aubrey (Hong Kong)*

39. Le Chamber (Seoul)

40. Alice (Seoul)

41. Memento Mori (Tokyo)*

42. Smoke & Bitters (Sri Lanka)* – best bar in Sri Lanka

43. Asia Today (Bangkok)*

44. Copitas (Bengaluru)

45. Union Trading Company (Shanghai)

46. The Bamboo Bar (Bangkok)

47. Bee’s Knees (Kyoto)

48. Zest (Seoul)*

49. 28 Hong Kong Street (Singapore)

50. Speak Low (Shanghai)

* New entry

** Reentry

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia