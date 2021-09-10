Tales of The Macallan Volume I is a treasure for whisky collectors

The Macallan has unveiled the first edition of Tales of The Macallan, a new limited edition series of liquid gold dedicated to its pioneers and their whisky-making legacy.

Distilled in 1950 and bottled in 2021, Tales of The Macallan Volume I is a tribute to Captain John Grant, the owner of Easter Elchies, who in the 1700s realised the potential of the land for whisky and paved the way for the establishment of The Macallan Distillery on the estate in 1824.

Crafted by The Macallan’s lead whisky maker Sarah Burgess, the 71-year-old single malt is housed in a bespoke handcrafted Lalique crystal decanter and kept within an almanac book. Not just for show, the leather-bound, gold-leafed tome, made by traditional London-based bookbinders Shepherds, Sangorski & Sutcliffe and Zaehnsdorf, it depicts the life of Grant and his close historical association with The Macallan through illustrations by Andrew Davidson, known for his traditional wood engravings and cover designs for Harry Potter. One of Davidson’s pieces is also etched on the crystal bottle.

This precious whisky echoes a very old tale,” says Burgess of Tales of The Macallan Volume I. “Wood spices, sweet wood smoke and antique oak are omnipresent and make a perfect liaison with the delicate symphony of ripe fruits and spices.”

Only 350 bottles are available worldwide, with a six-figure price tag of approximately S$107,600. Keen buyers can contact The Macallan at Raffles Hotel for enquiries and purchase.