The best bars for each stage of your romance this Valentine’s day

From young lovers to old cranky couples, Cupid’s arrow doesn’t discriminate on 14 February. That’s why we scoured Singapore for these best bars to celebrate each stage of your romance this Valentine’s Day.

Those taking the first steps from dating apps to actual life can find confidence at Low Tide, which brings a relaxed, tropical vibe to the speakeasy. When you’re in the throes of new love, MO Bar offers privacy and perfectly crafted cocktails that are well worth a splurge.

If you just proposed the local way, Nutmeg & Clove continues the theme going with drinks that are uniquely Singaporean. Then there’s Park90, which lets long-time partners spark the old flame up over fine wine. Read on for more.

When you both just swiped right on one another

You’ve just matched with someone online, and you want to present your best self during the first few dates: fun, laid back but informed, preferably at a bar with the same vibes. Low Tide has all that. Ask to be seated at their basement area called the Cave, whose low ceiling, rattan decor, and tropical accents give it the energy of a tiki speakeasy. Cozy booths encourage close contact as you sip on intelligently executed rum cocktails.

Low Tide is located at 98 Club St, Singapore 069467. Book here.

When you’re giddily in love

It’s the honeymoon period. Your dopamine levels are high, your new beau can do no wrong. His manspreading feels alluringly masculine. Her clothes-strewn room means she’s passionate. You want a bar where you can neck one another in oblivion. Go to MO Bar. Their plush couches envelope starry-eyed couples together, the well-drilled staff know when to step in or leave you lovebirds alone. As for the cocktails, Full Moon is a refreshing serve with wheatgrass and sweet Asian pear, and Formosan promises a rich, caffeinated kick of coconut cream and coffee should you want to stay up all night long.

MO Bar is located at 5 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039797. Book here.

When you agreed to get an HDB flat together

Ah, the ultimate Singaporean marriage proposal: businesslike, pragmatic, and efficient, just like the country. If you are now engaged the local way, celebrate at Nutmeg & Clove, one of the most local craft cocktail bars. The latest cocktail menu turns the country’s rich history into libations like the floral GMT Martini, which is inspired by how Singapore changed time zones six times since 1905. The Garden City is a herbaceous concoction that takes after the country’s vision, and the K-Tea-V is a cheeky nod to a popular drink enjoyed in the island’s karaoke bars.

Nutmeg & Clove is located at 8 Purvis St, Singapore 188587. Book here.



When the kids are at grandma’s, the laundry is done and you want to stop calling each other “Mummy” and “Daddy”

I have a friend who just had a boy, and all he talks about are two things: how wonderful his son is, and how he and his wife don’t rumple in the sheets anymore. If you feel the same way, it’s time to send the kids packing and do some drinking with your significant other. Park90 is a good place to start. The wine bar at the Regent Singapore boasts an impressive list of Old and New World producers, including highly allocated bottles, old vintages and exclusives. The classy atmosphere also lets adults enjoy being adults once again, without the ankle biters in tow.

Park90 is located at 1 Cuscaden Rd, Singapore 249715. Book here.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.