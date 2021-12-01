The Macallan Harmony Rich Cacao is made for chocolate lovers

Chocolate and whisky go together like milk and cookies, thanks to their complimentary flavour profiles and common tasting notes.

Nowhere is this more apparent than with The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao, the first limited-edition whisky in a new single-malt series that focuses on sustainable packaging. Each release from The Harmony Collection highlights the innovative techniques used to renew end-of-life natural materials.

For the inaugural bottle, The Macallan whisky maker Polly Logan worked with renowned pastry chef Jordi Roca, the youngest of the Roca brothers of El Celler de Can Roca, and master chocolatier Damian Allsop to produce a beautiful sherry-seasoned single malt with indulgent chocolate notes. “As I immersed myself in this world, I undercovered a great synergy between the whisky-making process and that of chocolate,” says Logan, after spending time at Roca’s famed chocolate factory and with Allsop. “Both take time and exceptional attention to detail, with even the slightest changes to the process encouraging different aromas and flavours to emerge.”

To create the new “Rich Cacao” expression, Logan sought out a specific chocolate note in The Macallan’s traditional sherry seasoned European oak casks and combined it with a vanilla note from the sherry seasoned American oak casks to sweeten the bitterness she found in the chocolate note. “This exquisite single malt offers a delightful whisky and chocolate pairing experience and the chance to elevate The Macallan experience to a new dimension,” she adds.

The chocolate inspiration extends beyond the contents of the bottle, which is encased in a fully recyclable and biodegradable box. Crafted with discarded husks from cacao pods, a natural by-product in the chocolate-making process, the first Harmony Collection whisky marks another step towards The Macallan’s sustainability commitment.

Experience The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao in Singapore

Get a first taste of The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao from December 4 to 5 at ION Sky. Held in collaboration with Singapore’s very own award-winning chocolatier and pastry chef Janice Wong, the pop-up presents a journey into the world of chocolates. Guests will enjoy a dram of The Harmony Collection Rich Cacao whisky accompanied with a canapé pairing, and a set of Wong’s signature bean-to-bar single origin Ecuador and Colombian chocolate Bon Bons.

Following the pop-up debut, there’s also The Macallan Harmony Collection Private Dining Experience series in the month of December (evenings of 13th, 16th and 23rd) at The Macallan at Raffles Hotel Singapore. The exclusive menu features luscious plates by Osteria BBR by Alain Ducasse, including a raw marinated sea bream, seared langoustines, Capellini di Gragnano pasta with Maine lobster and dry-aged beef tenderloin, paired with four whiskies: The 12 Year Old, 15 Year Old and 18 Year Old from The Macallan Double Cask Whisky line. The dinner will finish with The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao and a decadent dessert by chef Wong, who will engage diners in a full bean-to-bar journey. For reservations, visit www.themacallan.com/en-sg/the-macallan-raffles-hotel-singapore.