The Macallan x Bentley: A creative symbiosis

Innovation requires a willingness to embrace new perspectives and change. The partnership between The Macallan and Bentley Motors is a fine example of that.

How can an illustrious luxury car manufacturer inspire a revered whisky maker and vice versa? The Macallan and Bentley Motors will tell you that the possibilities are endless. Last July, the two iconic brands – which share the same values of craftsmanship and sustainability – announced a partnership that will continue to propel them towards a future that respects and cares for the planet and all that dwell within.

It’s a lofty ambition, but both companies have already made significant progress in their respective sustainability journeys. Bentley’s production facility in Crewe, England, is certified carbon-neutral. The Macallan, on the other hand, was recently awarded the Butterfly Mark, a globally recognised certificate by Positive Luxury, for making a positive impact on nature and society. By coming together, both parties will further advance their agendas through numerous innovations as they share valuable learnings and experiences.

Says Jaume Ferras, creative director at The Macallan, “Collaborating with a partner from a different industry will support our drive for innovation and our ambition to make what we do better and more sustainable. We can learn from each other through our respective creative processes. In understanding how Bentley works, we challenge our way of thinking and relook at fundamentals in our product development through a new lens. It allows us to evolve the materials we work with and think how we can continue to drive forward our sustainability ambitions.”

Brett Boydell, Bentley’s head of design collaborations, elaborates, “The partnership will always be about finding solutions. We are looking to create a product and experiences that are unexpected, luxurious and sustainable, and each of these things require creativity and innovation.”

Embracing new ideas and unfamiliar methodologies doesn’t mean losing sight of traditions. As storied brands with rich histories, this unexpected union between The Macallan and Bentley epitomises how heritage and innovation don’t have to be mutually exclusive. “Our craftsmanship and innate attention to detail will never waver, yet we are driven by an inherent ambition to keep innovating and learning,” says Ferras. “We can take inspiration from each other, and we have a hunger to do more by bringing to life unique expressions of our partnership that appeal to our audiences.”

For Bentley, it’s the art of handcraft. “Designing and making things by hand will always be an integral part of Bentley design and retaining these artisanal skills within our workforce is of paramount importance to everything we do,” explains Boydell. “As technology develops, we utilise it more and more, recognising its importance in the development of our brand. However, technology must be combined with an element of the handcrafted to ensure quality and unique design are always achieved.”

A partnership is a balancing act in preservation and innovation, but the one between The Macallan and Bentley Motors holds great promise – not just for the brands, but also for their communities. “At the heart of this collaboration is a commitment to create a space to allow both brands to learn from other masters in the pursuit of uncovering innovations that benefit the communities around us,” Ferras adds.

“We want to show the world that reaching new levels of luxury can also be sustainable,” Boydell continues, reiterating the North Star for both entities. “We want to create products and experiences that do not have a negative impact on our environment and can be enjoyed by our customers without hesitation.”

