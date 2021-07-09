The Macallan x Bentley Motors: A partnership with rich heritage and shared visions for a more sustainable future

As more and more brands join forces, few partnerships elicit surprise and excitement. The Macallan and Bentley Motors alliance is one of the exceptions.

The melding of these two storied brands is worth noting. While they occupy vastly different spaces in whisky and luxury automobiles, The Macallan and Bentley Motors share similarities in that they are longstanding, leading purveyors of luxury driven by mastery, craftsmanship, creativity and innovation.

Sustainability is at the heart of this exceptional partnership that is built on openness, support, cohesion and mutual admiration for the other’s achievements and differences. Both are also committed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. In the upcoming months and years, The Macallan and Bentley Motors will come together for a common goal to become better brands for the world, as they exchange invaluable ideas, learnings and expertise in environmental and social responsibility.

Says Igor Boyadjian, Managing Director for The Macallan: “Our collaboration presents a remarkable opportunity to compare our time-earned knowledge and learn from each other, supporting fresh thinking about our businesses, our customers, and ultimately our products. A key focus of the partnership will be our commitment to a more sustainable future. The breath-taking natural landscape at The Macallan Estate provides the perfect platform for us to embark together on this exciting and extraordinary journey.”

Bentley’s Chairman and Chief Executive, Adrian Hallmark, further expresses the genuine connection of both brands: “(We) share the same ethos – the passion for exceptional quality, a respect for artisanal handcraftsmanship, and now a drive towards genuine, world-leading sustainability.”

The meaningful union will not only result in exciting jointly-developed products, but also curated experiences, collaborative events and extensive support in one another’s sustainability efforts. For one, there will be a single malt Scotch whisky that presents a unique expression of the partnership in liquid form.

As The Macallan transitions to having a fully electric passenger vehicle fleet on The Macallan Estate by 2025, an exclusive Bentley Bentayga Hybrid will be a feature at the distillery in Speyside. The team at Mulliner, Bentley’s personalisation division that combines hundreds of years of history and craftsmanship in bespoke luxury, has brought The Macallan brand to life in exacting detail. Through the collaboration, the two powerhouses are also expanding both their networks of suppliers and broadening their research into the sourcing, production and use of sustainable materials.

Cultivating the resources that help realise their sustainability commitments is just as important to The Macallan and Bentley. A network of artisans has been crucial in supporting The Macallan’s legacy of beautiful products and accessories. This year, as part of its investment in people, The Macallan will establish and grow a collaborative community for its artisan partners. The Macallan will create an Artisan Apprenticeship Fund aimed at perpetuating traditional skills and the generational passage of knowledge for many years to come. In a similar vein, Bentley is levelling up its investment in people this year with the launch of a Diversity and Inclusion strategy to help the brand develop, attract and embrace future talents, ideas and customers who will advance Bentley’s mission and goals.

Please enjoy responsibly, do not drink and drive.

(All images: The Macallan x Bentley)