The Macallan x Bentley Motors: How the brands are moving towards sustainability

The Macallan and Bentley partnership hopes to be a masterclass in collaborations that go beyond what is possible.

Sustainability is the zeitgeist of our times, as the push for environmental and social responsibility calls forth an evaluation in the way we consume and create. On that front, The Macallan and Bentley have been sharing their insights and advancing their respective visions around carbon neutrality.

Both brands have already made great strides in their journeys towards a more sustainable future. Bentley’s production facility in Crewe, England, became the UK’s first carbon neutral luxury car factory in 2019. Over at The Macallan Estate, the whisky maker’s Habitat Management Plan oversees a rolling programme that ensures its inhabitants – from the wildlife to the ecological landscape – are nurtured and protected.

The energy-conscious distillery also taps into renewable and non-fossil fuel sources for up to 80 per cent of its energy. Natural by-products are repurposed. Furthermore, it has implemented a local sourcing policy that prioritises sustainable materials to minimise environmental impact. Most recently, The Macallan was awarded the Butterfly Mark, a globally-recognised certificate by Positive Luxury that highlights brands committed to having a positive impact on nature and society.

However, the two storied houses are just getting started. Last November, Bentley outlined its plans to become a global leader in sustainable luxury mobility with its Beyond100 strategy, which includes switching its model range to offer exclusively plug-in hybrids or battery-electric vehicles by 2026 and full electric vehicles by 2030. The Macallan, on the other hand, is working towards various targets, such as making its Estate passenger fleet 100 per cent electric by 2025, using only sustainable or recycled packaging by the same year and reaching full carbon-neutrality at its Speyside distillery by 2030. In addition, it will undertake two charity auctions to support local communities, as well as establishing an Artisan Apprenticeship Fund aimed at perpetuating traditional skills.

Driven by a quest for deeper knowledge and action, The Macallan and Bentley have embarked on a partnership that will take them further along in their sustainability trajectory. By exchanging information and leveraging each other’s experiences and expertise, the two luxury leaders are primed to explore more creative possibilities through their learnings. Elizabeth McMillan, senior marketing manager in sustainability at The Macallan, says: “Like many others, The Macallan is on a journey with sustainability. We know that we cannot address all our challenges on our own, but through a pioneering programme of knowledge exchange and innovative partnerships, we can work together around a shared purpose, collaborating with academia, artisans, entrepreneurs, peers, and private enterprise to find solutions to big challenges.”

From this union, The Macallan and Bentley will also be privy to a wider network of sustainable suppliers, as well as create collaborative products, experiences and content. A selection of exciting launches is on the horizon, including a single malt Scotch whisky that will reflect the journey towards a more sustainable future that both brands are undertaking. Alex Quelch-Cliffe, decarbonisation manager at Bentley, elaborates: “Sharing learnings from our respective industries while continuing to pursue the uncompromised excellence for which we are both renowned is imperative to us. We are already working on several exciting projects that will be shared in due course, ranging from co-branded experiences to unique products.”

“The recent launch is just the beginning of a long-term relationship,” he adds. “Ultimately, the partnership will build on the legacy of balancing excellence with environmental and social responsibility. We hope our partnership will inspire others to join us on our journey, and help show that exceptional can also be ethical.”

