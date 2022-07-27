Pinkies up for the world’s most expensive teas

Tea is an intrinsic part of many cultures around the world and is regarded for its medicinal values in the East. The history of tea goes back to around 2737 BC when Emperor Shen Nung of China stirred a few leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant in a pot of boiling water and had the first-ever cup of tea.

In our modern world, it is perceived as a quintessential and curative drink faring well in countries such as China, Japan, India, Sri Lanka, Korea, Taiwan and Turkey. Moreover, tea boutiques and luxury brands with some of the most expensive teas are curated specifically for tea connoisseurs.

For those who love tea, check out our list of the most expensive teas in the world to elevate your brew collection.

(Hero image credit: 五玄土 Oriento/Unsplash; Featured image credit: Pixabay/Pexels)