What is the best champagne in the world?

According to an international championship, the best champagne in the world is a rosé champagne.

It has been aged in magnums. Dom Ruinart 2004 is not only a rare champagne, it is also the very best in the world, as revealed by an international championship that recently compared more than 1,000 sparkling wines made around the world.

When planning to celebrate a special occasion, one often wonders which champagne to choose. Faced with the plethora of houses and winegrowers’ champagnes on offer, it can be a tricky decision to make, especially since prices can vary significantly.

For the past seven years, an international competition has set out to compare the world’s sparkling wines and identify the best champagne. The competition was launched by British author, Tom Stevenson, recognised as the leading specialist of champagne.

More than 1,000 sparkling wines from all over the world were blind-tasted. And in this latest round of judging, the jury of professionals didn’t just choose a winning champagne. Their palates paid tribute to a rare vintage, the Dom Ruinart rosé 2004 with “the supreme world champion trophy.” Not only is this label a member of a family that counts only 20 vintages since its creation in 1966, but it is also in a magnum.

This detail is actually highly significant because it is the most suitable capacity to develop the complexity of a champagne. In its 1.5 liter bottle, the wine is less subject to rapid temperature changes, which can drastically damage the quality of the drink.

It is also worth noting that the Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships has put the spotlight on rosé champagne and sparkling wine, still regularly perceived — wrongly — by many wine lovers as less-worthy wine.

Now this competition has rehabilitated this drink, with this production based on chardonnay and pinot noir vinified in red. This originality however comes at a cost: 600 euros. You can taste this vintage for less if you pick a bottle. On the IdealWine website, one of the references in e-commerce for prestigious labels, you can find the bottle priced at 164 euros.

