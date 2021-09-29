GranMonte collaborates with Doi Chaang to make wine barrel aged coffee

Two crafts collide in a new and unique collaboration between GranMonte and Doi Chaang – two renowned Thailand-based companies – which promises to delight wine lovers and coffee lovers alike.

People who appreciate wine and people who appreciate coffee both approach their respective beverages with an interest in aspects such as aroma, body, richness of taste, and the delicate interplay of acidity and sweetness. And for true connoisseurs, aspects such as terroir and aging processes used become important points of consideration as well. With so much common ground, it only makes sense that wine producers and coffee producers would eventually collaborate, bringing to market products that accentuate the best of both worlds.

For those who love both these iconic beverages, the recent introduction of GranMonte x Doi Chaang Wine Barrel Aged Coffee – a collaboration between GranMonte, Thailand’s leading wine producer, and Doi Chaang Coffee Original Co. Ltd. – comes as tantalising news. This premium product has been created using only the most superior quality coffee beans of Doi Chaang, which are then washed and aged in oak barrels which have been used to brew GranMonte’s sweet wines. The beans then undergo a special roasting profile, and the results are available in either Espresso Roast or Filter Roast.

The Filter Roast is characterized as fruity and smooth, with tasting notes of cinnamon, herb, berry, chocolate, and herbal tea. The Espresso Roast, meanwhile, is robust and smooth, with similar tasting notes of cinnamon, herb, berry, and nutty chocolate. Both coffees are priced at THB 495 for a 150gr bag.

Those lucky enough to be able to visit GranMonte’s beautiful vineyards in Khao Yai can experience, and purchase, GranMonte x Doi Chaang Wine Barrel Aged Coffee at the winery’s Montino Café. Online ordering is also available via LINE: @granmonte (or via this link).

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Thailand