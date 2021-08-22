We all love to catch up with our friends over a couple of drinks or simply celebrate a milestone by sipping on our favourite cocktail or Scotch. While the reason can be plenty, the outcome many times, even if we don’t intend it to be, is a dreadful hangover. However, being prepared beforehand — by not drinking on an empty stomach and keeping yourself hydrated with water — always helps, knowing a few hangover foods to cure that after-party sickness won’t do any harm either.
Here are some hangover foods that will help in managing your after-party sickness, enabling you to start your day on a fresh note.
Main and Featured image: Brooke Lark/Unsplash
This story first appeared in Prestige Thailand.
Not only is oatmeal a healthy breakfast option but is also versatile — keeping in mind the number of ways you can experiment with it. Your favourite oatmeal dish will not only satiate hunger but will also cure a hangover by ensuring that the complex carbohydrates in it lead to a gradual release of sugar in your bloodstream. Thus, combating fatigue and low blood sugar you might experience after a drunken night.
One of the easiest ways to curb post-drinking effects is to make sure your body has sufficient glutathione — an antioxidant that aids your body in getting rid of alcohol. Enter oranges. Replete with vitamin C reserves, oranges are your safest bet to make sure that there is enough glutathione in your body.
One thing that is of prime importance on hangover mornings is to have breakfast free of oily foods and rich in simple proteins that are easy for the stomach to digest. And, what’s a better source of nutrients and proteins than eggs? Eggs also contain the amino acid cysteine that helps the body in releasing glutathione.
A good dosage of B6 and B12 vitamins can render that terrible hangover powerless. Salmon is known to be a rich source of both these vitamins and quite helpful to keep hangovers at bay. Alcohol is also known to increase inflammation in your system, but don’t worry salmon can help with that too.
Considered to be the elixir of good health by fitness enthusiasts, green tea has its fair share of advantages in fighting off hangovers too. The antioxidants rich cup of tea prevents liver damage caused by alcohol and speeds up alcohol metabolism.
Green leafy vegetables, like kale and spinach, work wonders when it comes to treating a hangover. These vegetables contain a multiple vitamins, minerals and fibres that will help reinstate your body. You can either add greens to your omelette or whip up a smoothie.