Dione Song | Women of Power 2022

A mentor with venture capital firm 500 Startups and CEO of multi-million dollar fashion e-commerce brand Love, Bonito, Dione Song is a natural-born leader. She is, however, reluctant to call herself one, and even professes to have shied away from leadership roles in school.

Yet as fate would have it, Dione found herself leading others who were her age or even older in her first job after graduating from NYU Stern School of Business. She fitted so well into her role at Zalora Singapore that she rose from being an onsite manager to managing director in merely four years.

Today, Dione, who is an undisputed luminary in the modern consumer technology and retail industry, embraces her role towards empowering her staff and others.

After a spell at Sephora Digital, Dione joined Love, Bonito as chief commercial officer and chief operating officer. By April 2021, she had become the company’s head honcho. Months later, Love, Bonito launched LBCreate, a social impact initiative that aims to highlight women’s issues and create actionable steps towards resolving them.

More recently, Love, Bonito partnered with Room to Read, an international non-profit organisation that supports children’s literacy and girls’ education in Africa and Asia, to fund the education of 100 girls from lower-income families.

Dione is a big believer in constant learning and retaining a child-like wonder towards life – which she calls a growth mindset. “I find that adults take themselves too seriously, and thus become stagnant, rigid and restricted by preconceived notions,” says Dione, adding that by learning and unlearning things, one can keep growing mentally. In turn, this helps one to stay nimble and malleable, which she says is how Love, Bonito has managed to stay current and competitive.