Jin Lu | Women of Power 2022

Having grown up in China during the Cultural Revolution, Jin Lu knows about austerity and overcoming adversity to achieve success.

The naturalised Singapore citizen has come a long way from Beijing, where she was born and raised. Armed with a degree in Spanish from the Beijing International Studies University, Lu had worked as a translator and domestic tour guide in China. She later moved to Hong Kong, where she became a public relations executive. In Hong Kong, she reunited with her university senior who later became her husband. Together they started Golden Meditech, an integrated healthcare enterprise that was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2001 (delisted in 2020). Business expansion brought her to Singapore in 2007. In 2012, Lu resigned from her position as executive director at Golden Meditech to become a non-executive director at Cordlife, a leading provider of cord blood banking.

Far from retiring to become a lady of leisure, the mother and housewife has fully immersed herself into the role of giving and helping others. Unpretentious and open, Lu doesn’t allude to the fancy notions of noblesse oblige to explain her dedication to community and charity. She simply feels that she will help others because she is able to, and enjoys doing so. “I always tell my kids that when the world is better, everyone, including them, will benefit,” says Lu, who has a son and a daughter.

Lu’s career experiences and network mean that she adds value to the organisations she gives her time to. One of these beneficiaries was the Parent Teacher Association at Tanglin Trust School, where both her son and daughter had studied and she had volunteered almost every day. Another is United Women Singapore, where she sits on the board and also serves as treasurer. Lu is passionate about championing women’s rights and believes that educating a girl is the best way to empower her. “One of UWS’s projects is STEM, which challenges the stereotype that certain subjects (and the careers that these lead to) like science, technology, engineering and mathematics are only for boys,” says Lu. A firm believer in instilling the correct values and conditioning a child the right way from young, Lu was also a champion of United Women Singapore’s Boys Empowered, an initiative that was launched in 2021 to reach out to boys of all racial and ethnic backgrounds to redefine male stereotypes. The initiative’s objective is to prevent gender-based violence and discrimination.

Lu’s body of community work is extensive. An active supporter of the arts, Lu has also been on the board of directors at the Singapore Repertory Theatre (SRT) since 2019, where she is actively involved in fundraising. Other organisations in which she volunteers her time and expertise include the Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE), Chinese Women Association (CWA), KK Women’s & Children’s Hospital, and The Red Pencil in Singapore. She is active in the Parent Teacher Association at the Singapore American School, where her younger child, Jessie, is currently attending. To gain a better understanding of her children and their peers’ lives in school, she mans the school’s stationery stall fortnightly.

Jin Lu wears the Hublot Big Bang One Click Steel Pavé 33mm

Photography: Bryan Foong/BF Studio; Art Direction: Audrey Chan; Hair: Christvian Wu; Makeup: Wee Ming, using Dior Beauty