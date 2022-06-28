Kelley Wong | Women of Power 2022

A beneficiary of the mentorship programmes at the Young Women’s Leadership Connection (YWLC), Kelley Wong has come full circle by chairing the volunteer-run grassroots organisation that has helped advance her professional development.

As the chairperson of YWLC, Kelley drives the organisation’s strategic direction to create mentorship, leadership, social impact and networking opportunities for young women. Opening doors for others is nothing new to Kelley. While in school, she has given her time in various capacities to organisations in the UK and China that support children and youths.

“It is not about breaking the glass ceiling to allow more women to reach the top of the corporate ladder for the sake of it. We are here to make a more equitable society,” says Kelley on the work that YWLC does. “Even in my legal professional life, I’ve come to learn that knowledge of the law is a power and a responsibility. Lawyers have an obligation to use this power to help people navigate legal systems and jargon to know their rights, and to fight for justice to prevail.”

Drawing on her personal observations, Kelley feels that female empowerment involves shattering gender stereotypes. “As a young woman in the workforce, and in particular, in my practice area of commercial disputes, I have seen instances where women who are articulate and speak their mind are seen as aggressive, compared to their male counterparts who are considered confident. It is therefore necessary to create an environment that allows women to speak up without fear of judgement – so that there is progress towards a more equal society.”

Kelley wears the Hublot Big Bang One Click Steel Diamonds 33mm

Photography: Bryan Foong/BF Studio; Art Direction: Audrey Chan; Hair: Leong, using Keune; Makeup: Wee Ming, using Dior Beauty