Olivia Lee | Women of Power 2022

An alumni from last year’s Prestige’s 40 under 40 list, Olivia Lee has been working on projects closer to home. One of them is the Two Lips flagship store that is “conceived as a modern-day curiosity shop with objet d’art”. She says, “We wanted to create an inviting space for customers to get to know the Two Lips universe, celebrate the female body, and introduce the subject of vulva care.”

Olivia is now helming the art direction and design of new local brand Eshes’ inaugural furniture collection, which consists of beautiful and functional glass objects. “I am excited to work with a female founder who believes in poetry and wonder in design as much as I do.”

With the studio defining its position on decentralisation, Olivia is also working on an exciting genesis NFT project, alongside other metaverse initiatives.

Wonder is her definition of power and her greatest inspiration. Personal agency also fuels her sense of empowerment. “This quality is close to my heart because of its indelible link to creative freedom and self-actualisation. Establishing my own practice was the only way to hold the reins and remain uncompromising in my pursuit. I hold most preciously this freedom to triumph and err by my own hand.”

As the world reopens, Olivia believes a period of creative renaissance is near. “I hope that the time for renewal is finally upon us. I want to use my creativity to repopulate the world with beauty and wonder once more.”

Olivia wears the Hublot Big Bang Unico Sapphire 42mm

Photography: Bryan Foong/BF Studio; Art Direction: Audrey Chan; Hair: Ann Lin/Athens Salon; Makeup: Wee Ming, using Dior Beauty