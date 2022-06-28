Sahur Saleim | Women of Power 2022

When Sahur Saleim first started trending online in beauty circles with her makeup tutorials about five years ago, she quickly rose to fame for her skin-positive approach. At the time, she was suffering from acne but was fearless with her unfiltered videos and empowered her followers to embrace their real skin.

Despite naysayers then, Sahur now has the last laugh. The influencer with nearly 300,000 followers is a celebrity makeup artist and CEO and founder of Sahur’s Art Beauty, which is her own makeup brand that offers vegan and cruelty-free products.

Launching the brand during the pandemic proved to be a challenge. “Everything seemed to go wrong but with the support around me and a little perseverance, we got through it.”

There was also another silver lining. “It was such a delight to have been able to give back to the community through our initiative, where we packed hundreds of goodie bags for our frontline workers as a token of thanks.”

In true influencer fashion, Sahur’s definition of power is telling of what she really stands for. “Power is having the autonomy to create your own life and influence others to be the best version of themselves.”