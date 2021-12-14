300 High Flyers — 2021 Edition

Thailand’s New Establishment

The fourth edition of our 300 High Flyers is positive affirmation that, when it comes to individuals who are spearheading innovation and change, Thailand has no shortage of changemakers who challenge the status quo and forge ahead with exciting new ideas. Whether born into prominent family dynasties and now continuing the legacy passed on to them, or whether they have carved out their own successful paths, or made it big in the corporate world, they all share one thing in common: an unshakable commitment to make an indelible impression on the country’s socio-economic landscape.

Brilliant, bold, and confident, everyone on this list of Thailand’s most influential young thought leaders, trailblazers, entrepreneurs, tastemakers, movers and shakers represents a new generation of achievers who are shaping the world before our very eyes. Together, they are the country’s ‘new establishment’. Covering all spheres of endeavour – from entrepreneurship and innovation, to philanthropy, fashion, art, and culture – our 300 honorees of 2021, most under the age of 50, are all doing their part to build a prosperous economic future for the country and its people.

We salute these exemplary achievers and will be keeping a close eye on what they’ll be doing next!