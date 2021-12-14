300 High Flyers — 2021 Edition

By Editorial
14 Dec 2021

Thailand’s New Establishment

The fourth edition of our 300 High Flyers is positive affirmation that, when it comes to individuals who are spearheading innovation and change, Thailand has no shortage of changemakers who challenge the status quo and forge ahead with exciting new ideas. Whether born into prominent family dynasties and now continuing the legacy passed on to them, or whether they have carved out their own successful paths, or made it big in the corporate world, they all share one thing in common: an unshakable commitment to make an indelible impression on the country’s socio-economic landscape.

Brilliant, bold, and confident, everyone on this list of Thailand’s most influential young thought leaders, trailblazers, entrepreneurs, tastemakers, movers and shakers represents a new generation of achievers who are shaping the world before our very eyes. Together, they are the country’s ‘new establishment’. Covering all spheres of endeavour – from entrepreneurship and innovation, to philanthropy, fashion, art, and culture – our 300 honorees of 2021, most under the age of 50, are all doing their part to build a prosperous economic future for the country and its people.

We salute these exemplary achievers and will be keeping a close eye on what they’ll be doing next!

ANJIDA “FILM” KARNASUTA
Business Development Manager, The Thai Dairy Industry Co. Ltd
ACHIRAYA “JIB” INKATANUVAT
Executive Director, Premiera Exquisite Jewellery | Marketing Director, Mikimoto Thailand
AKAPAT “KIM” PHORNPRAPHA
Managing Director, Bangkok Metal Works | Director, AAL Transportation | Chairman, A.P. Privilege
AKARAWATT KONGSIRIKAN
Managing Director, B Autohaus
ALISA “JA” PHANTHUSAK KUNPALIN
CEO, PTS Group Holdings
ANOCHA UAHWATANASAKUL
Managing Director and Owner, Bara Stainless Work
ATHADA “OAK” KHOMAN
Director, Thai Star Group
BAROM BHICHARNCHITR
Managing Director, Central Embassy and Flagship Store Development
BHURIT “TAE” BHIROMBHAKDI
CEO, Boon Rawd Trading Co Ltd | CEO, Singha Ventures | CEO Singha Worldwide PTE Ltd | Senior Executive Vice President, Boon Rawd Brewery Co Ltd
BODINTORN “BIRDY” JUANGROONGRUANGKIT
CEO, Real Asset Development Co Ltd
CAROLINE LINK
President, B.Grimm Joint Venture
BOONYANUCH “BOOM” BOONBUMRUNGSUB
Chief Possible Marketing Officer, Food Passion
CHAKRAPOL CHANDVIMOL
CHAVAL “RICHIE” JIARAVANON
Partner, Infinity Ventures Crypto | Director, Velo Labs
CHAWIN CHAVANANAND
Managing Director, Vichitbhan Construction Co Ltd
CHAYUDA “NINA” JIARAVANON
Private Banker, UBS Singapore
DAN HETRAKUL
Owner, Chateau Meyre | CEO, IRCP
DITAWAT “PLATU” ISSARA
Managing Director, Issara United
DOM HETRAKUL
Actor | Director, Motore Italiano Co Ltd (Distributor of Ducati Motorcycles in Thailand | Founder, D.O.M.
ISAREIT “GAE” CHIRATHIVAT
Head of Partner Management, Central Pattana
JANE CHONGSATITWATANA
Vice President, AA Footwear Co Ltd
JANETIRA ATTASKULCHAI
Entrepreneur
JARUWAN “NAMPUENG” CHOTITAWAN
Deputy Managing Director, Saha Farms International
JATUPORN “JUSTIN” TECHAPAIBUL
Director, Ambrose Wine | Assistant Manager, Brand Partnership, Shopee
JESADA SOPHONPANICH YANGPICHIT
Executive Director, Sitron Power
JIMMY MOUAWAD
Co-Guardian, House of Mouawad
KAMONPORN “MEW” TAESOPAPONG
Advisor to CEO, Nakornchai Air
KHEVIN SINGHSACHATHET
Brand Director, Jaspal Group
KHUNPOL ISSARA
Deputy Managing Diretor, Issara Estates
KITTIMA “MAYSA” VONGSWAT
Director, Carabao Tawandang Co Ltd
KOCH CHARUSRENI
Digital Marketing Manager, Mali Group 1962 Co Ltd
KONGPAT "KID" JIRAMANEEKUL
Managing Director, S.T.J. Property Development and S.T. Diamond
KORN NARONGDEJ
CEO, Raimon Land Co Ltd | Vice Chairman, KPN Group
KORNKRIT “KORN” JURANGKOOL
CEO, SUMMIT AUTO BODY INDUSTRY
KUNSARA SONAKUL NA AYUDHAYA
Managing Director, Pool & Spa
KWANSHANOK “NOON” TECHAVIJIT
Executive Director, Regent's International School
LAKSAMEEKAN “PEARLY” INGKAKUL
Co-Founder and CEO, Convert Cash
NAIYANOBH “TOY” BHIROMBHAKDI
VP - Head of Corporate Support Group, Boon Rawd Brewery
NAPUTT “OOU” ASSAKUL
Managing Director, Siam Estate Co Ltd | Director, Ocean Glass PCL | Founder, Bandara Hotels & Resorts | Director, Impact Growth Reit
NARUN "NOTE" THAMAVARANUKUP
Managing Director PMT The Hour Glass
NATALIE PHANPHENSOPHON
Chief Operating Officer, Coca Holdings International Co Ltd
NATAPREE “PIM” PICHAIRONARONGSONGKRAM
Managing Director, Supatra Real Estate
NATIRA “OAD” BOONSRI
Special Project Director and Advisor, Central Department Store
NATTAPHON “NAT” SARASAS
Executive Director, G Capital PLC | Founder, Six Senses Yao Noi
NATTAVUT “JOE” TRIVISVAVET
Vice President, Office of the President at CH-Karnchang PCL | CEO, Bangkok Metro Networks Limited (BMN)
NONTHIP “BEE” CHOLSAIPAN
Purchasing Manager, Actu-Lum Co Ltd
NUNTISA “OIL” TANYONGVETCH
Managing Director, Holistic Medical Centre | Managing Director, Top Infinity Ltd
NUTTAPOL “NUTT” JURANGKOOL
President, Summit Windmill Group / Executive Director of Summit Corporation, Summit Auto Body Industry, Summit Auto Seats, Berkeley International School and Ample Tower
PAETONGTARN “ING” SHINAWATRA
Chief Executive Officer-Hospitality, Rende Development
PAILIN “BLUE” UMPHUJ
Vice President of Merchandising, The Mall Group Co Ltd
PAPAPIN “AOM” VERAPUCHONG
Marketing Manager, Thai Nakorn Patana
PARAMA “NAM” RAIVA
SNP Business Development Manager
PARIN SARASIN
Business Opportunity Manager, Glowfish | Founder, Brindlemutt
PASU “LUANG” LIPTAPANLOP
Executive Director, Proud Real Estate PLC | Director, Robowealth Securities Co Ltd
PATHAMOL LAUHAPOONRUNGSI
Senior Vice President, Areeya Property
PAURAMIN “PAU” SRICHAWLA
CEO, Everest World
Phillip Phenjati
Director and CEO, C&P Co Ltd
PIMPAYAP SRIKARNCHANA
Corporate Business Manager, Nara Thai Cuisine Co Ltd
PITCHAYATEP YUKTASEVI
Executive Assistant, Mali Group 1962 Co Ltd
PINTONGTA “AIM” SHINAWATRA KUNAKORNWONG
Chairman, Rende Development
PIRACHAI “BINT” BENCHARONGKUL
Co-Managing Director, BB Technology Co Ltd (BBTEC)
PITCHA “MAYE” THANALONGKORN
Chief Marketing Officer, Sabina | Founder, Mad Moiselle Intimates
PITHARN “AMP” ONGKOSIT
CEO, KCE Electronics
PITI “TODD” BHIROMBHAKDI
CEO, Boon Rawd Supplychain Co Ltd, Food Factors Co Ltd | Assistant First Senior Executive Vice President (Production), Boon Rawd Brewery Co Ltd
PIYALERT “BEER” BAIYOKE
Vice Chairman, Baiyoke Group | CEO, BNF Holding Co Ltd
PLOYCHOMPU “CHOMPOO” UMPHUJ
Group General Manager, Merchandising Supermarket
PLOYPAN PATRATHIRANOND
Sales Consultant, Nongnooch Tropical Garden Resort | Co-founder and Creative & Marketing Director, Tête-à-porter
PLOYPAYAP SRIKARNCHANA
Entrepreneur
PLOYVARIN “PANG” SONGPAKORN
Founder, Branch and Blooms | F&B Expansion Marketing Manager, Siam Winery
PRATARNWONG “POK” PHORNPRAPHA
President, Siam Motors Industries
PROUDPUTH “PROU” LIPTAPANLOP
Executive Director of Proud Group | Executive Director of Proud Real Estate PLC
PUPAA “PAA” TAECHANARONG
CEO, Bonanza Exotic Zoo
DR. SARAN “PAAN” WANGLEE
Executive Vice President, The Navakij Insurance PLC | Managing Director, Lhong 1919
SARANYU “JED” ADHYANASAKUL
Director of International Business Development, Property Perfect PCL
SATHITAR “KAIWHAN” CHIRAPHADHANAKUL
Assistant to President, Lactasoy Co Ltd
SIRADEJ “CHAMP” DONAVANIK
Vice President of Operations and Projects, Dusit International | Managing Director, Asai Hotels
SORAT “LIANE” AMATYAKUL
Vice President, PPAJ (1999) LTD
SUPHANAT “BANK” MINCHAIYNUNT
Deputy Managing Director, Prayoonchai (1984) | CEO, Hino Nimitmai | CEO, Alpha Medical Clinic
DR. SURIYA POOLVORALAKS
Managing Director, Major Develpment PCL
SURIYON “NUENG” SRIORATHAIKUL
Managing Director, Beauty Gems Group | Chairman, Fashion & Lifestyle Cluster | Chairman, Gem and Jewellery Industry Club
SUTHITA CHOTJURANGKOOL
Director and Executive Vice President, The Platinum Group
TANOS “PALM” HONGSANANDA
Managing Director, FAW Thailand
TANYATIP “TANYA” CHEARAVANONT
CEO, One.Six Development Corporation Ltd
THANINTHORN CHOKWATANA
Head of Chairman Office and Corporate Governance, Saha Pathana Inter-holding PLC
TIPCHAYA “RIN” PHONGSATHORN
CEO of Real Estate and Hotel Group Business, Premier Group of Companies
TOSAPORN SIHANATKATHAKUL
Executive Director, The Landmark Bangkok, Lancaster Bangkok, The Landmark London, The Royal Lancaster London, K-West Hotel and Spa, Viva Jiva Wellness and Spa
TY CHIRATHIVAT
Deputy CFO Central Retail PCL (CRC) | Founder, Foodxcite
UNCHISA “MULEE” VACHARAPHOL
CEO, Everpink (Thairath Group)
URACHAR “JAPAN” PEECHASARANONT
Directing Manager, Piboonchai Maepranom Thai Chili Paste Co Ltd
VACHIRA “JUM” JITSAKDANONT
Managing Director, Bangkok Cruise and Silamanee (1999) Marble and Granite | Board of Directors, Union Pan Exhibition
VANVISA “JA” JITSAKDANONT
Exhibition Organizer, Union Pan Exhibition Co Ltd (Board of Director, Finance and Accounting)
VARANGKANA “JING” JITSAKDANONT
Board of Director, Union Pan Exhibitions Co Ltd | Smile Ambassador, Operation Smile Thailand Foundation
VARIT “PAO” HONGSANANDA
Managing Director, FAW Thailand
VARIT YOOVIDHYA
Assistant Manager Director, Siam Winery Trading Plus Co Ltd | Managing Director and Vice President, Cavallino Motors
VASUWAT “TIE” KUHAPREMKIT
Managing Director, Jin Thai Heng Gold Wholesaler
VEERASITH SINCHAROENKUL
CEO, Sri Trang Agro-Industry Co Ltd
VISES “NOTE” RANGSISINGPIPAT
CEO, H2Flow Beverage
VISRUT “NOTT” RANGSISINGPIPAT
Founder and CEO, Venine Corporation
VORAMAS “RUX” SRIVADDHANAPRABHA
Group Vice Chairman, King Power Group
VORASIT “WAN” ISSARA
CEO, Charn Issara Reit Management Co Ltd | Managing Director, Charn Issara Residence Co Ltd, Sri Panwa Management Co Ltd, and Issara Junfa Co Ltd
VUTTHISAK “PRIDE” INTHRAPHUVASAK
Luxury Cars Importer, AAS Auto Service
WIPA “LOOGMOO” UMPHUJ
Vice President of Specialty Business, The Mall Group Co Ltd
WUTTHIPHUM JURANGKOOL
Director, Summit Group and Aira Companies | Director, SE-Education (SEED Bangkok) | CEO, Nok Airlines Public Co Ltd
AIYAWATT “TOP” SRIVADDHANAPRABHA
CEO, King Power Group | Chairman, Leicester City Football Club
ANUJTHA “NINEE” JAOVISIDHA
Director, Toyota Tsusho Thai Holdings Co Ltd
ARADHANA LOHIA SHARMA
Vice President, Indorama Ventures PCL | Co-Chairwoman, Volta Circle
GULAPAT “MAY” KANOKWATANAWAN
Founder, After You Dessert Café
ITTI THONGTANG
President and CEO, Asset World Corporation
YUTHACHAI “TOP” CHARANACHITTA
Group CEO, Italthai Group
CHALERMCHAI “KUENG” MAHAGITSIRI
CEO, PM Group | President and CEO, Thorseen Thai Agencies PCL (TTA) | CEO, Four-One-One Entertainment
CHICHAYA “ON” KARNASUTA
Co-Founder and Executive Director, What the Duck Record Label
CHULALUX “MOO” PIYASOMBATKUL
Designer, MOO Eyewear
CLINT NAGATA
Founder and Creative Director, Blink Design Group
CHUDAREE “TAM” DEBHAKAM
Chef Owner, Baan Tepa
DR. DISAPHOL CHANSIRI
Academic
GRIT “KONG” JIRAKIERTIVADHANA
Founder, Hive Hair Salon | Co-Founder, Mint Magazine
JAY SPENCER
Founder, Woof Pack Projects
KANACHAI “KIT” BENCHARONGKUL
Professional Photographer | Managing Director, Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA Bangkok)
KARATPHET “PLAKEM” ISSARA
Founder & Designer, Kemissara
JONGJIN “JIN” JUNGSURA
Co-Founder, Matara Studio
KAROON “KONG” SOSOTHIKUL
Singer | Actor | Model
KLYDUAN “IB” SUKHAHUTA
Managing Director and Co-Founder, Sretsis
KULTHEP NARULA
Founder and COO, Benetone Films
MILIN YUVACHARUSKUL
Creative Director, Milin | Managing Director, Feline Agency
NIKS ANUMAN-RAJADHON
Founder, Vice Versa Company, Teens of Thailand, Asia Today, Tax, BKK Gin Fest, and Bangkok Bar Show
MATINA SUKHAHUTA
Muse and Co-Founder, Sretsis
PATSARAKORN “POK” CHIRATHIVAT
Member of the Executive Committee, Post International Media Group | Singer | Actor and YouTuber
PATTARASUDA “BUA” ANUMAN RAJADHON
Co-Founder, Nuni Productions | Director | Actor
PAUL “PAULIE” SIRISANT
Managing Director, Universal Music Group
PIMDAO “OIE” SUKHAHUTA
Creative Director and Co-Founder, Sretsis
PIYAPORN “OH” ANGUBOLKUL
Head Designer, The Potters
PIMDAO “MUTMEE” PANICHSAMAI
Artist
PIYARAT “TAE” KALJARUEK
Vice President, Kantana Group
PIYAWADEE “TU” MALEENONT
Vice President, BEC World PCL
PORNTIP “MOOK” ATTAKANWONG
Founder and Curator, ATT 19 Gallery
SUPPHAWADEE “NOEY” SRIBOONRATANACHAI
Managing Director, A.P. Privilege
SUVADEE “PIN” PHUNGBUNPHRA
Founder and Managing Director, PP Group
PRAKARN “NAME” RAIVA
Heir, S&P | Frontman, Getsunova
TOM WALLER
Film Director and Producer | Founder, De Warrenne Pictures
VARAVUTH JENTANAKUL
Founder and CEO, Zense Entertainment
VATANIKA “PRAE” PATAMASINGH NA AYUDHYA
VORAPREUT “POO” TEJAPAIBUL
CEO, VDA Holdings
VICHADA “DAO” SITAKALIN
Design Director, Premier Resorts & Hotels Co Ltd | Co-Founder, Quattro Design Co Ltd
KORNKANOK "LEK" YONGSAKUL
Founder and CEO, RBL Training Academy
DISAYA “AOM” SORAKRAIKITIKUL
Founder and Creative Director, Disaya
MELANIE “MAY” YOOVIDHYA
Business Partner, Sharisma
NAPHAPORN “LEK” BODIRATNANGKURA
CEO, Nai Lert Group
DR. NATHASEDH “TOP” POONSAPMANEE
CEO, IPD Packing
ORAND “O” PUIPUNTHAVONG
Vice President and Co-Founder, PP Group
ORAWAN “YUI” INGKHASIT
Entrepreneur
PACHARA “PEACH” CHIRATHIVAT
Co-Founder, Potato Corner Thailand | Co-Founder & CEO, ORA Social Enterprise (Thailand)
SAARUNTHORN “GIFT” TECHAPHAIBOON
Public Relation Manager, Dior Thailand
SIKANYA “PAU” SAKDIDEJ BHANUBANDH
Senior Vice President of Public Relations, Renaissance Bangkok Hotel Ratchaprasong | Managing Director, Maneeya Concepts Co Ltd
SITTHARMANIN “PAM” SUSAMAWATHANAKUN
Managing Director, Superrich Thailand Forex (SRT Forex)
SRIRITA “RITA” JENSEN NARONGDEJ
Actress | Model | Managing Director and Founder, Organika House
ABEL DENG
CEO, Huawei Thailand
ALBERTO IBEAS
Managing Director, Diageo Moët Hennessy Thailand
ALEXANDER BARAKA
President and CEO, BMW Group Thailand
BHAVNIT KATESARIN SINGHSACHAKUL
Executive Director, Qonsultant
DR. BIRGIT HANSL
Country Manager, World Bank Thailand
BJÖRN RETTIG
CEO, BurdaLuxury
CHART CHIRATHIVAT
Executive Vice President, Central Pattana PLC
TAN CHOON HIN
President and CEO, United Overseas Bank Thailand
DAVID JACKSON
Managing Director, AAS Auto Services - Bentley Thailand
DAVID JOU
CEO, Pomelo Fashion
DJOANN FAL
Founding CEO and (Currently) Group CSO, Getlinks Inc
GEORGES YOUSSEF
Vice President and General Manager, Adidas Thailand
GREG WONG
Managing Director, Agoda
GUILLAUME SAUZIN
Managing Director, Chanel Thailand
JACKIE WANG
Country Director, Google Thailand
JEAN THOMAS
CMO, Pomelo Fashion
JEFF LEHRMANN
Managing Director, Chevron Asia South
LARS SVENSSON
Head of Sustainability, IKEA Southeast
LINDA CHENG
Managing Director, River City Bangkok
NICHADA “TAP” CHANGREW
CEO, Nichada Thani Group
NUTTAPHONG “PONG” KUNAKORNWONG
CEO, Director and Member of the Executive Committee, SC Asset Corporation PLC
PETER HORNBY
Vice President, Fashion Apparel, DKSH
ROBERTO CANDELINO
Regional CEO, Unilever Indochina
ROLAND SEBASTIAN FOLGER
President and CEO, Mercedes-Benz (Thailand) Ltd
TIPANAT LENBURY
President, The Swatch Group Trading (Thailand) Ltd
ARIYA “MAY” JUTANUGARN
Professional Golfer
GAVIN VONGKUSOLKIT
Managing Director, Heritage Estates Co Ltd
JINPHAPATHR “PRIM” PONGNARUSORN
Co-founder, Ganicco Farm
PILOMRAT “JEAN” ISVARPHORNCHAI
Executive Director, Holiday Tours and Travel (Thailand) Ltd
TIPA NAWAWATTANASUB
Executive, YLG Group
VARIT “TOP” TAIFAYONGVICHIT
CEO, Miskawaan Biotechnology Ltd and Life Women Health Ltd
JARUJIT “BUM” BAIYOKE
Vice Chairman, Baiyoke Tower and Hua Chang Heritage Hotel | Co-Founder, Gemster Thailand
PASAYA "MINT" JIRAMANEEKUL
Entrepreneur | Singer | Professional MC
M.L. SONGLAK “FAME” SVASTI
Owner, Songvithaya School Group
ATCHARA “PLA” BURARAK
Founder & Creative Director, iberry Group
CHATAYA SUPANPONG
Chief Engagement Officer, Food Passion Co Ltd
DITAPONG “DIT” TIRAGARN
Deputy Managing Director, Macrophar Co Ltd
FAHMAI DAMRONGCHAITHAM
Chief Strategic Officer, GMM Music | Managing Director, GMMZ
HIRAN “BOY” TANMIT
CEO, Eveandboy
ITTHIPAT “TOB” PEERADECHANPAN
CEO, Taokaenoi Food & Marketing PLC
PRANAPDA “PAM” CHIRATHIVAT
PRESIDENT, SIAM MUSIC YAMAHA | DIRECTOR, SIAM MOTORS GROUP | FOUNDER AND CHAIRWOMAN, DRAGONFLY360
PRANITAN “PETE” PHORNPRAPHA
PRESIDENT AND CEO, BANGKOK KOMATSU SALES CO LTD | FOUNDER AND CEO, SCRATCH FIRST CO LTD (WONDERFRUIT FESTIVAL)
RAWIT HANUTSAHA
CEO, SRICHAND UNITED DISPENSARY CO LTD
AKARAPOL “NUENG” TECHARATANAPRASERT
PRESIDENT, TECH DIGITAL CORPORATION CO LTD | BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR, SAHAMONGKOL FILM INTERNATIONAL CO LTD
APINARA “PRANG” SRIKARNCHANA
CEO AND CO-FOUNDER, U DRINK I DRIVE
JITSUPA VACHARAPHOL
CHIEF CONTENT OFFICER (CCO), THAIRATH TV
JUTHASREE “JUNE” KUVINICHKUL
CEO, METTA GROUP | FOUNDING PARTNER, YOUTRIP AND GRAB (THAILAND) | PARTNER, 159 CAPITALS
KORAWAD CHEARAVANONT
CEO, EKO COMMUNICATIONS
MARK MCDOWELL
CEO OF PRIMAL DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY
PANUPONG TEJAPAIBUL
CEO AND CO-FOUNDER, TICKETMELON
RONEN MENSE
PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR, APAC AT APPSFLYER
THARAPHUT “SAINT” KUHAPREMKIT
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND VICE PRESIDENT, GLOBEX HOLDING MANAGEMENT
VACHARA “JUNIOR” VACHARAPHOL
FOUNDER AND CEO, TRENDVG3 (THAIRATH)
AKARAT “OAK” VANARAT
Managing Director, Motif Group
BADIPOL “MUM” CHUTRAKUL
GENERAL MANAGER, LEAFY
FIRM HONGSANANDA
ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR: RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING, GAYSORN PROPERTY CO LTD | PARTNER, BRANDED RESTAURANTS
KRIRKPHOL MASAYAVANICH
CEO, BHIP THAILAND
MANUNSINEE “JOM” FOOTRAKUL
ETIQUETTE CONSULTANT AND FOUNDER, THE MANNER (THAILAND)
NARONGCHAI “JILL” JERAPANIDCHAKUL
FOUNDER, VILLA VINOTTO
ROMAIN HAPIKIAN
MANAGING DIRECTOR, HERMÈS THAILAND
SIPIM SUGUNNASIL
MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR, CARTIER THAILAND
APICHAT “NAT” LEENUTAPHONG
Founder and CEO, Sharich Holding Co Ltd
ALEXANDER LAMONT
Creative Director, Alexander Lamont
ALIZA “AMY” INTHASENI
FOUNDER, ALIZ PAULIN AND ALANIS BEAUTY CENTER GROUP HOLDING
AUSANA (MAHAGITSIRI) DABBARANSI
COO, PM GROUP CO LTD
DR. AUSANEE “TUK” MAHAGITSIRI LEONIO
President, King Food Group
BEN TAECHAUBOL
CEO, COUNTRY GROUP DEVELOPMENT PCL
CHAKRIT “MAX” BENEDETTI
MANAGING DIRECTOR, ITALASIA THAILAND
CHAWIN “KLA” ATHAKRAVISUNTHORN
Co-Founder and Managing Director, One.Six Development
CHOTIPONG LEENUTAPONG
MANAGING PARTNER, FOODIE COLLECTION
CHUTIMA “KAIMOOK” DURONGDEJ
FOUNDER, PEARL OF SIAM | CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR, MAZUMA THAILAND
CHUTIMA “KATE” PRUANGMETHANGKUL
CEO AND CO-FOUNDER, NICE TWO MEAT U, FIRE TIGER BY SEOULCIAL CLUB, EBOMB SANDWICH, AND MIL TOAST HOUSE
DAN BARK
CHEF-OWNER, CADENCE BY DAN BARK AND CAPER
DANAI “A” SORAKRAIKITIKUL
PRESIDENT, A-LIST CORPORATE LTD AND A-LIST PRIVATE
YOD CHINSUPAKUL
CEO, LINE MAN WONGNAI
DISALADA “STANG” DISAYANON
EXECUTIVE PRODUCER, KATANA EVOLUTION
EKACHAI “JAY” SUKUMVITAYA
DEPUTY CEO, JAYMART PCL | CEO, BEANS & BROWN
KAMOLSUT “KONG” DABBARANSI
FOUNDER AND CEO, MUGENDAI GROUP | HEAD OF FOOD & BEVERAGE AND SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, THORESEN THAI
DR. KANOKWAN SESTHAPONGVANICH
DERMATOLOGIST AND DERMATOSURGEON, KEDIGLOW DERMATOLOGY & AESTHETIC LASERS
KEVIN GAMBIR
CEO, Euro Creations
KITTARIN “MINK” LIMRABRUEN
Director, Suanluang Autohaus Co Ltd
KORKIAT “MAX” LIMRABRUEN
DIRECTOR, SUANLUANG AUTOHAUS CO LTD AND MB SUKHUMVIT CO LTD | MANAGING DIRECTOR, MB EMPIRE CO LTD
KRIST CHATIKARATANA
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CORTINA WATCH (THAILAND)
KRIT SRICHAWLA
CHAIRMAN, FICO GROUP AND FICO CORPORATION
LOUISE TAECHAUBOL
CHAIRWOMAN OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD, TRITON HOLDING PUBLIC CO LTD AND GLOBAL CONSUMERS PUBLIC CO LTD
NADOL JAYAPANI
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR, MASHMELLOW AND PARK AVENUE ESTATE CO LTD
NAKWAN PONGPRUKSATOL
MANAGING DIRECTOR, NANAFRUIT COMPANY LIMITED
NARUN “EM” WIWATTANAKRAI
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CMO, SIAM WELLNESS GROUP
NASHA “BOW” JUNGKANKUL
CEO & FOUNDER, KUNNA SNACKS
NANDHAMALEE “BING” BHIROMBHAKDI
Managing Director, Cavallino Motors/Ferrari Thailand
DR. NATTHAPAT “BENZ” MINCHAIYNUNT
FOUNDER, ALPHA MEDICAL CLINIC
NITCHAYA “NOON” THAMAVARANUKUP EKARAPHANICH
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, PMT THE HOUR GLASS | SALES AND MARKETING DIRECTOR, BLUE RIVER
ONCHUMA “FAY” DURONGDEJ
MANAGING DIRECTOR, H2O HYDRO | IMPORTER, ICELAND SPRING
NATTAPONG “OME” NARK-THONG
Artistic Director and Co-Founder, Skinlab Thailand
ONNALIN “ONN” LOJANAGOSIN
Managing Director, Seasons
PAKANAWAT “BANK” HEMATANANAN
PRESIDENT AND CEO, BROTHER GLOBAL
PANNUSA “DIAN” BOONSRI
BRAND COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER, MOTIF GROUP
PASIT “JOE” VIWATKURKUL
CO-FOUNDER, MSTAR INC | CTO, MSTAR TECHNOLOGY
PATTAMON “BEAU” MEKAVARAKUL
VICE PRESIDENT, CAPE DARA RESORT PATTAYA | MANAGING DIRECTOR, INSTILL AGENCY | FOUNDER, LOVELL INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
PATTARANUN “IZE” KITTISARN
CO-FOUNDER AND MARKETING DIRECTOR, VELOCEAN LIVEABOARD
PAUL INTHASENI
PRESIDENT AND CEO, CENTURY R CO LTD (THAILAND)
DR. PIMKHWAN “PIM” BUNJITPIMOL
VICE PRESIDENT, NAVAMIN 9 HOSPITAL | FOUNDER AND CEO, VITAL GLOW SKIN & AESTHETIC
PIMPAT YOMNAK
ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, BANGKOK PREP SCHOOL
PIPATCHARA “PETCH” KAEOJINDA
Co-Founder and Head Creative Director, Pipatchara
PITAK “OAT” SPATAM
DIRECTOR AND PRIVATE WEALTH CONSULTANT, IWS WEALTH ADVISORY LTD
PITINUN “NU” KISADATANONT
MANAGING DIRECTOR, BENZ NK
M.L. PLOYNAPAT “KWAN” LEENUTAPHONG
FOUNDER AND CHIEF HAPPINESS OFFICER, SHARICH HEALTH CO LTD
PORNADA “MAI” TEJAPAIBUL
MANAGING DIRECTOR, VESPIARIO THAILAND
POTE HARINASUTA
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, ONE ASSET MANAGEMENT
PRAIRPUN “PRAIR” TUMWATTANA
Owner, Playhouse
PRAO VAJRABHAYA
MANAGING DIRECTOR, THAI-CHOICE AND SRI LAND DEVELOPMENT
PRAOWPHAN “MEOW” LAOHAPONGCHANA
CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR, QUATTRO DESIGN
RARIN “TATA” THONGMA
CEO AND FOUNDER, CHRISTINA GREY GROUP (O&B BRAND) AND B CASA | CEO AND CO-FOUNDER, T CAPITAL TECHNOLOGY
RITTIKRAI THAMMARAKSA
CO-FOUNDER AND DIRECTOR, DO DAY DREAM PLC
SARAVUT “GY” SEREETHORANAKUL
Managing Director, PSC Starch Products PCL | Managing Director, JS Asia Beverage LTD
RUPOP “KNIGHT” SHINAWATRA
CTO, VIIN CORPORATION LTD
SIRATCHA PATCHARASOPACHAI
FOUNDER, BAG & SHOES SPA BY MOMOKO, BRANDNAME SOCIETY, LEATHER TAILOR | CEO, ICHI BABY CENTER
SIRINTRA “JEAB” JITTRAWONG
Managing Director, Microfiber Industries Co Ltd
SORAMON “PLOY” URAPEEPATANAPONG
MANAGING DIRECTOR, BUSINESS STRATEGIC HOLDING CO LTD | FREELANCE LEGAL CONSULTANT
TEEPAKORN LOJANAGOSIN
CEO, LOTUS BEDDING GROUP (THAILAND) | OWNER, DERMASTER BEAUTY HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
TIRAWAN “WAEW” TAECHAUBOL
PROJECT DEVELOPMENT MANAGER, KASEMKIJ GROUP
TANCHANOK “OMI” VAJARODAYA
Co-Founder and CEO, Blue Voyage Group
VARATT “TAE” VICHIT-VADAKAN
Founder, Kinnest Group
VEEKRIT PALARIT
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND FOUNDER, NORSE REPUBLICS
VINITA “POOK” LEKHAVANIJA
LAWYER | MANAGING DIRECTOR, LKN GROUP | PARTNER AT MIA RESTAURANT
THANTHIT “TOP” YUENYONGTECHAHIRAN
President, Tera Food and Beverage Ltd
VITTAVAT “PRINCE” PHONPHAISAN
VICE PRESIDENT, HERITAGE SNACKS AND FOODS GROUP | FOUNDER, HERITAGE FOUNDATION OF THAILAND
VORRAVIT SIRIPARK
CO-FOUNDER AND CEO, PAÑPURI
WORAWUT “FLOOK” AHCHARIYASRIPONG
MANAGING DIRECTOR, GEMORO COMPANY (A SUBSIDIARY OF GEMS PAVILION GROUP)
VITIVAT SUPASIRIWATTHANAKUL
Managing Director, Metal Revolution Co Ltd
PIMPISA “PRIM” CHOMANAN
VICE PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR, EVER MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES | EVER HEALTHCARE, GLOBAL TELEHEALTH PLATFORM
JAVAMOND “FONN” PAVARODOM
CO-FOUNDER AND DESIGNER, S’UVIMOL BANGKOK
PLAWOOTH “UP” CHAROENCHITMUN
MANAGING DIRECTOR, MICRON GROUP CO LTD
VRIT YONGSAKUL
Group Managing Director, Boat Lagoon Yachting Co Ltd
SURAGRAI “YAI” PRAISANKUL
VICE PRESIDENT, TAISIN INDUSTRIAL CO LTD
WACHANA “MAY” CHAROENSOMSAMAI
FOUNDER AND DESIGNER, CHATO STUDIO
VASANA “WOON” RATANASUNYA
FOUNDER, VVS GEMS
DOMINIC PUWASAWAT CHAKRABONGSE
DIRECTOR, PRECIOUS PLASTIC
JULIA YEH
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND FOUNDER, YH HAUTE JOAILLERIE CO LTD | CHAIRWOMAN, MING TE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN CHIANG RAI
PIMPAN DISKUL NA AYUDHYA
VICE PRESIDENT, SUSTAINABLE EDUCATION AND PROMOTION DEPARTMENT, STOCK EXCHANGE OF THAILAND
SAKSON ROUYPIROM
FOUNDER OF SATI
WALLAPA TRAISORAT
PRESIDENT AND CEO, ASSET WORLD CORPORATION
INÊS CALDEIRA
CEO, L'Oréal Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia
ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR RATCHATHORN PANCHAPRATEEP
CO-FOUNDER, MEDICAL DIRECTOR AND OWNER, ABSOLUTE HAIR CLINIC
SANYA SOUVANNA PHOUMA
CREATIVE DIRECTOR, FARANDOLE GROUP

