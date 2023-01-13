Working with his favourite director, Ron Howard, on the Hollywood production Thirteen Lives – based on the epic Luang cave rescue – has undoubtedly been the highlight of his career, admits actor Thira “Um” Chutikul. Um, whose family owns Laksasubha Hua Hin Resort, plays the role of Royal Thai Navy Seals Commander Kiet in the movie. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from the Royal Melbourne Insititute of Technology (RMIT), and counts boxing, playing the guitar, football, and watersports among his favourite pastimes. Another career highlight was receiving a Best Actor nomination at the Berlin Film Festival in 2016 for his role in How to Win at Checkers (Every Time). Um is currently working on three Thai TV series, and is due to start working on a Korean film at the end of the year.