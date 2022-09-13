While some may know Alexander Simon Rendell as an award-winning actor, he is currently the CEO of the Environmental Education Centre (EEC), which he co-founded in 2015. The centre has conducted over 200 edutainment programmes with a mission to “inspire hearts and educate minds for a sustainable future”. His passion for the environment started at the age of 10, when he was part of a wild elephant rescue mission in Khao Yai National Park. In 2014, he initiated a fundraiser that successfully adopted a baby elephant named ‘Kwan Muang’, and he also initiated fundraising for the first elephant ambulance in Thailand. In addition, he’s Thailand’s first goodwill ambassador of the UN Environment Programme and the Ambassadiver of PADI, the world’s largest scuba diving organisation. Not surprisingly, many perceive him as the face of environmental conservation within the kingdom.