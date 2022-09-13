At age 30, Russakhan “Am” Akrathanuphat, the Founder and CEO of cosmeceuticals distributor Q Russakhan, started reeling in awards for her company’s products. For the uninitiated, cosmeceuticals are cosmetic products with bioactive ingredients purported to have medical benefits. Q Russakharn’s product portfolio currently includes much-hyped brands like Q Aura Cream, Q Double Soap, Q UV Sunscreen and Q La Hair. The company’s vision is to sell quality products at affordable prices, and it makes the most of the digital era we live in to reach consumers. Am’s more than 11 years of experience in e-commerce obviously comes in handy in this regard. She’s also planning to build a cosmeceutical manufacturing plant in the near future, and run an OEM business that will empower other women to become entrepreneurs as well.