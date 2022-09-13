Parinya “Benz” Sirisinsuk

Better known by his graffiti artist moniker “Benzilla” – a portmanteau of “Benz” and Godzilla – the career of painter, sculptor, graphic designer, and street artist Parinya Sirisinsuk is definitely on the rise. His colourful, cartoon-style graffiti murals, which he began doing not long after graduating from Bangkok University with a Bachelor’s degree in Fine and Applied Arts, have caught the attention of many international brands – including Adidas, Casio, Levis, and Johnnie Walker – leading to many high-profile promotional collaborations. One of his most recent was with Swiss watchmaker Maurice Lacroix, for whom he created the Aikon #tide Benzilla; a vibrantly coloured ‘special edition’ timepiece in which the bezel, case, case back, crown, end-piece and buckle are crafted from ocean-bound upcycled plastic. Of course, this acclaimed artist also puts an emphasis on doing fine art, and just finished an exhibition of new paintings in Singapore, that will be followed by a showing of new paintings in Seoul, Chicago, and Rome.