For over four decades, Marsun PCL has built and successfully delivered military and para-military vessels, and other seafaring vessels, for Navies and other government agencies – both domestically and abroad. The company is an industry leader, and also builds commercial vessels for the offshore wind farm industry and the oil and natural gas exploration industry, as well as ferries and luxurious yachts. Helming the business as CEO is Patrawin “Boat” Chongvisal, the second generation in his family to do so. He received his education at Chulalongkorn University, where he obtained Bachelor of Engineering in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, before moving on the Sasin School of Management for his MBA. A lover of both cars and movies, Boat shares that he’s proud to be a leader – and part of Marsun’s team – contributing to Thailand’s shipbuilding industry’s growth and development, and expanding it within the global arena.