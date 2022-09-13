As the current Managing Director of BNN Restaurant Group Co Ltd, Nattamon “Fern” Pisankitvanich’s days are spent concentrating on the ever-evolving food and beverage industry. Having attended both the University of Melbourne and the Emlyon Business School in France – obtaining a Bachelor of Commerce (majoring in Economics and Finance), and a Master’s in Luxury Management and Marketing, respectively – Fern is ideally qualified for her top executive position. One of her most recognised accomplishments to date is having successfully grown the Suki Teenoi restaurant brand; expanding the business to 40 branches in just five years. Currently, her key focus is strengthening the business’ foundation with the aim to expand Suki Teenoi nationwide in a sustainable manner. When not working, however, she enjoys travelling and watching documentaries.