For three years now, Grit Supadejchoochai has been the President of Metal Copper Co. Ltd. As a new generation leader of his family’s business, he’s involved predominantly in the fields of waste management and exporting recycled waste. By managing refuse so that it appreciates in value, this enterprising 34-year-old hopes to set an example, generating an understanding that garbage can be made valuable again (for instance, the scrap copper and aluminum the factory buys is processed into new materials and exported to countries in Asia and Europe). Although we will never see a world without garbage, Grit points out that there are endless resources we can use to create value from this waste. One of his goals is to develop and transform Thailand from being a dumping ground for garbage, to one of the world’s top waste management centres.