An alumni of Mahidol University International College, who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Karoon Wongwutthikrai is the Managing Director at Siamtak Co Ltd, a company specialising in luxury stone fabrication, including marble, granite, and natural quartzite. One of his proudest career achievements thus far has been the successful shifting of the direction of Siamtak, streamlining it to become a more luxury-focused company. Current projects, meanwhile, include the expansion of the brand in an international direction, achieved through the use of global distributors. In addition to all this, Karoon is also the Managing Director at Siam Marine & Yacht, the official dealer in Thailand of Absolute Yachts – a line of oceangoing pleasure crafts that combine elegant furnishings with precious materials and powerful performance to deliver the ultimate embodiment of Italian innovation.