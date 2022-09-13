After graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Architectural Design from Chulalongkorn University, Hirun “Klom” Sanghirun went on to obtain his MBA at the Sasin School of Management. Currently, he holds the title of Vice President (Commercial) at Bertram (1958) Co Ltd, manufacturers of the legendary herbal medicine Siang Pure. He cites his biggest career achievement to date as being part of the team that closed a 140 billion Baht M&A transaction with KKPFG, but he’s also proud of taking a leadership role in family business – focusing on product design, business strategy, and digital transformation. At the moment he’s busy building the business platform and investing in product development to uplift Siang Pure and Peppermint Field to compete in the global market. In his personal life, he enjoys scuba diving, rock climbing, and hiking, and he’s also father to a five-month-old shiba inu puppy.