Komsan Saelee graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree (2nd class honours), and is now the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Flash Express Co. Ltd. As a leading logistics, courier delivery company, adept at connecting people and businesses, Flash Express is open to serve customers 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with door-to-door service beginning with the first parcel. The company basically revolutionised Thailand’s logistics business in terms of pricing and service policy, and the ability to raise funding from A-E in three years, resulting in a business value of more than US$1 billion, turned Flash Express into Thailand’s first unicorn in three years. Always looking to the future, Komsan is now expanding the business to cover other ASEAN countries, starting with Laos, the Philippines and Malaysia. Besides his business, he dedicates his time to support and make positive contributions to help the community, giving children the opportunity to have a better education, thereby creating future careers and a more sustainable future.