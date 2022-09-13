Kamonporn “Mew” Taesopapong traveled to the UK for her post-secondary education, graduating from the Queen Mary University of London with a Bachelor’s degree. To this day, travel remains a big part of her life, especially in her role as the Vice President of Nakhon Chai Air. Among her many accomplishments, she established NCA Express; a subset of Nakhon Chai Air that offers a full range of speedy parcel delivery services. In a different vein, Mew is also working on her own fashion brand – IG: @bambii.brand – which specialises in maternity wear clothing for pregnant women, as well as items that make it easier mothers to breastfeed their children. In her personal life she is the proud new mum of a four-month-old baby, and she cites dancing, tennis, and swimming as some of her favourite pastimes.