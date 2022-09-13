return Return to 40 Under 40 List Previous
Pathamol “Nan” Lauhapoonrungsi

SVP Sales & Marketing and Marketing Communications, Areeya Property PCL

A self-proclaimed “serious foodie”, who loves to travel and explore new hotels, Pathamol “Nan” Lauhapoonrungsi is the Senior Vice President Sales & Marketing and Marketing Communications for Areeya Property PCL, her SET-listed, family-owned real estate and property development company. Nan holds both an MSc degree in Marketing Communications from the University of Birmingham, and a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from Thammasat University. She admits she’s proud of having redefined the image of Areeya Property by turning it into a more modern brand that taps into the wants and needs of the new gen crowd. As for the new low-rise projects she’s working on, she shares how Areeya is leading the way in sustainability by providing a food waste composter machine for free to customers and creating an organic vegetable farm where residents can grow their own vegetables.

