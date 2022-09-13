Having earned a university degree abroad at Tokyo’s Waseda University, as well as one in Thailand – from Chulalongkorn University – Nichada “Tap” Changrew now occupies the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nichada Group of Companies. Her initial success came from turning her parents’ passion project from over 30 years ago into an open, green and beautiful suburban haven. Overseeing the development of the project, which started at 31 acres and now measures over 395 acres, most likely came quite naturally to Tap, as her parents were undisputed experts in construction and management. As she continues to focus keenly on developing various real estate projects, Tap shares that one of her major career achievements of late was being named ‘Best Lifestyle Developer’ at the 2021 Dot Property Awards, a ceremony honouring the best in real estate across the Southeast Asian region.