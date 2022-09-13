Bangkok-born Niks Anuman-Rajadhon is the great-grandson of Phraya Anuman Rajadhon, a revered Thai scholar who spent considerable time studying and cataloguing the spirit world of Thai folklore. By contrast, Niks focused his keen mind on a different group of spirits, namely the kind that make great cocktails. By 2015, he’d opened Teens of Thailand, the country’s first dedicated gin bar, which has gone on to win a slew of awards. Two years later he lent his Midas touch to Asia Today (currently No. 43 on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list), followed by TAX in late 2020, and Independence in 2022. Other recent business ventures include joining Left Hand Roasters, a Chiang Mai-based coffee company that works with local farmers, and acquiring major shares in the Thai-based company Issan Rum, making Niks an official co-owner of one of the region’s most successful distilling operations.