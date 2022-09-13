Pichaya “Pam” Utharntharm

Better known as Chef Pam, Pichaya is considered one of Thailand’s brightest culinary stars. In less than a year since opening Restaurant Potong in Yaowarat, where she pays homage to her Thai-Chinese roots with a spectacular fine-dining tasting menu, Potong has been named ‘The Best New Restaurant in the World: 2022 Hot List’ and as ‘Asia’s Best New Restaurant 2022’ by the World Culinary Awards. She was also, in 2011, the youngest chef ever to be named winner of the ‘Asia Youth Hope Cooking’ contest (by Les Disciples d’Escoffier). Apart from Restaurant Potong, The X Project also has in its stable other restaurants like The Table and Smoked (four branches). Chef Pam describes the philosophy behind her cuisine as “thought- provoking and story-driven – along with a zest for travel and discovering dining subcultures”. She holds several qualifications from culinary institutions locally and abroad.