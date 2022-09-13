After completing a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and an MBA from Sasin School of Management in Bangkok, Raya “Pang” Wannapinyo decided to pursue a lifelong dream – to start her own fashion brand along with a business partner. The result, the fast-fashion brand Gentlewoman, has been a great success, aiming to empower women to assert themselves in a confident and stylish way. The Gentlewoman canvas tote bag has been a runaway success, with 14 stores opening within four years. The newest flagship store is due to open at Siam Square next month. Pang is also full of ideas to grow the brand, and is currently working on Gentle Littlewoman, the ‘daughter’ brand of Gentlewoman. The new venture will be targeted at babies and toddlers aged between one and five, serving up trendy designs sprinkled with charming prints.