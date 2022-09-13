Thai Nakorn Patana Co Ltd, known for top quality pharmaceuticals such as Sara paracetamol, is where Papapin “Aom” Verapuchong holds the title of Marketing Manager. Her current focus is leading the team at Preme Nobu skin care, which has grown to include over a dozen products. She shares that the brand, which has been around for more than 15 years and continues to do well, is set to release even more items in the near future. In addition to her day job, Aom is a piano teacher at the Yamaha Thailand Music School, and has written a book (with a second book on the way). She’s also launched a lifestyle YouTube channel called ‘AOMOAM channel’, and has starred in advertisements for products under her own company, such as Tiffy, White Water medicine under the Thai Nakorn Patana brand, and Babydoll.