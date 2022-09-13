return Return to 40 Under 40 List Previous
Parnwad Yoopakdee

Parnwad Yoopakdee

Marketing Manager Assistance, Regent Green Power Co Ltd

As heir to the Regent Green Power Co Ltd, it’s safe to say that Parnwad Yoopakdee has a bright future ahead. The company was originally founded by Parnwad’s father, Nirat Yoopakdee, who started from real estate development back in 1988. From that time to the present – more than 34 years – the company has developed projects within the concept and framework of housing developments for people with middle- and low-incomes. The promise of accommodation in Bangkok and its vicinity, at an easily affordable price under Regent Green Power and its affiliates, has grown the company portfolio to include more than 30,000 units. Since 2006, Regent Green Power Co Ltd has joined the BOI (board of investment) in support for the housing business by developing real estate options for those with modest incomes – providing a good standard of housing at a reasonable price level.

Next
READ MORE

Wiganda "View" Yongtiwcharoensuk

Entrepreneur, Socola

Watanya Amatanon

Chief Product Officer, Forth Corporation PCL

Sathitar "Kaiwhan" Chiraphadhanakul

Assistant to President, Lactasoy Co Ltd

Sarisara "Noey" Lewchalermwong

Co-Founder & CEO, GB Prime Pay