As heir to the Regent Green Power Co Ltd, it’s safe to say that Parnwad Yoopakdee has a bright future ahead. The company was originally founded by Parnwad’s father, Nirat Yoopakdee, who started from real estate development back in 1988. From that time to the present – more than 34 years – the company has developed projects within the concept and framework of housing developments for people with middle- and low-incomes. The promise of accommodation in Bangkok and its vicinity, at an easily affordable price under Regent Green Power and its affiliates, has grown the company portfolio to include more than 30,000 units. Since 2006, Regent Green Power Co Ltd has joined the BOI (board of investment) in support for the housing business by developing real estate options for those with modest incomes – providing a good standard of housing at a reasonable price level.