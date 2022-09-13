A car enthusiast who loves to play music as much as he loves to create new technology, Pasit Viwatkurkul is now both the CEO and Co-Founder of Obaki, and the Co-Founder of Mstar Holding. After attending the University of Southern California, where he received a BA in Business and a BA in E-commerce, Pasit went on create his first startup, the job portal app Music Freelancer (for which he received a Namm award in 2017, and which he eventually sold for US$50 million). He’s been featured in Forbes India, Gulf News UAE, and Entreprenuer.com, and is the first Thai startup to be listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. He is currently busily working on Obaki, which helps connect chefs to customers directly – like an Uber or Airbnb for cooks. At the same time, he’s actively involved with Mstar Holding, a tech company that manages R&D departments for web and mobile technology; spanning AI, Fintech, SaaS, and potential startups.