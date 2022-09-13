Pimpayap “Pim” Srikarnchana

One of the three talented daughters of business magnate Narawadee “Yuki” Srikarnchana, who founded the international Narathai Cuisine franchise (amongst other businesses), Pim holds the position of Marketing Manager and has been instrumental in overseeing the opening of franchises in eight countries. She also counts the opening of the trendy Angmorr restaurant in Sukhumvit 38 and Inka at Central Embassy amongst her biggest accomplishments. Pim attended the Royal Holloway University of London, where she obtained a degree in International Business Management. She is currently working on more restaurants to be launched by Nara Group, and the revamping of Narathai Cuisine to cater the return of international tourists. In her spare time Pim likes to pursue her favourite hobby: scuba diving.