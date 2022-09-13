Armed with a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Chulalongkorn University, majoring in Marketing, Polpat “Popp” Songthamjitti went on to become the co-founder of GetLinks, Southeast Asia’s leading tech hiring platform. GetLinks got a quick start after investments from SEEK Group (owner of JobsDB), and Alibaba, and was the first Thai startup to also receive direct funding from a top accelerator in Silicon Valley, 500 Startups. Popp is a popular speaker and mentor at tech events around the world, lectures part-time at several universities, and has appeared on a number of lists of tech achievers, innovators, and disruptors. He is currently working on Web 3.0 VC projects and as an advisor to the crypto sector. In his spare time, the young entrepreneur enjoys a round of golf, and a game of poker.