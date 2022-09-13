A Bachelor’s degree of Science in Geography and Geoinformatics and a Master of Science in Marketing (MIM) from Thammasat University laid a solid foundation for Ponglada “Bell” Paniangwet’s career – as the CEO and Co-Founder of Freshket, a tech-enable food supply chain platform. The idea was born after she worked at a wholesale fresh market and realising that technology could be used to simplify the supply chain. Thanks to Freshket’s efforts, farmers have been assured of better prices, while consumers benefit from better-quality produce. Another benefit of the company’s business model is convenience and reliability. According to Bell, she is committed to building an organisation system and developing key players to grow the company with strong fundamentals. When time permits, she enjoys scuba diving, tennis and traveling.