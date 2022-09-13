Since graduating from RMIT University in 2011 with a BA in Fine Art, Kawita “Praew” Vatanajyankur has achieved significant recognition as an artist. In 2017, she was showcased in the ‘Islands in the Stream’ exhibition in Venice (alongside the 57th Venice Biennale), opening the floodgates for many other high-profile shows. In 2019, she had her largest museum display to date at the prestigious Albright Knox Art Gallery in New York, and in 2021 she was part of ‘Collecting Entanglements and Embodied Histories’, exhibited both at the Maiiam Museum of Contemporary Art in Chiang Mai, and the Hamburger Bahnhof in Berlin. Currently, Praew is working in collaboration with Pat Pataranutaporn on ‘Cyber Labour’, a series of generative performances between the artist and her cyber selves that explores the theme of human oppression, and poses the question: as we train machines to be more human, are we also unconsciously dehumanizing ourselves?