return Return to 40 Under 40 List Previous
Supitcha “Prim” Wongtripho

Supitcha "Prim" Wongtripho

Marketing Director, Meation Barbecue Co Ltd | Co-Founder, Saemaeul Thailand

Supitcha “Prim” Wongtripho’s biggest claim to fame is being the only master franchisee in Thailand of Korea’s number one barbecue chain, Saemaeul Sikdang. Anyone familiar with the Hongdae area in Seoul must have seen, perhaps even eaten at this popular Korean barbecue. It is a chain run by Chef Jong-Won Paik, with over 123 branches across the world. And now, thanks to Prim, fans can also enjoy this famous barbecue here in Thailand. She obtained her Bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Liberal Arts at Thammasat University, and her Master’s degree in International Fashion Marketing from Coventry University London (UK). Her family is well-known in construction circles, having founded Visavapat Co Ltd back in 1985.

Next
READ MORE

Parinya "Benz" Sirisinsuk

Artist

Thaniyapat "Sign" Pongnarusorn

Co-Founder, Ganicco Farm

Papapin "Aom" Verapuchong

Marketing Manager, Thai Nakorn Patana Co Ltd

Pakamon "Nina" Somboonvechakarn

COO and Business Development Director, D'Oro Thailand and VPP Group