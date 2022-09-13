Supitcha “Prim” Wongtripho’s biggest claim to fame is being the only master franchisee in Thailand of Korea’s number one barbecue chain, Saemaeul Sikdang. Anyone familiar with the Hongdae area in Seoul must have seen, perhaps even eaten at this popular Korean barbecue. It is a chain run by Chef Jong-Won Paik, with over 123 branches across the world. And now, thanks to Prim, fans can also enjoy this famous barbecue here in Thailand. She obtained her Bachelor’s degree from the Faculty of Liberal Arts at Thammasat University, and her Master’s degree in International Fashion Marketing from Coventry University London (UK). Her family is well-known in construction circles, having founded Visavapat Co Ltd back in 1985.