In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Rattiya “Nan” Worarat successfully expanded her family’s hotel supply enterprise (Premium Textiles) with a new business opportunity – luxury sleepwear and loungewear brand Vintel. With this move she not only asserted her love for fashion, but also made the most of her Bachelor’s degree of Marketing from Assumption University. What makes her feat even more commendable is the fact that Vintel’s sleepwear and loungewear are made from 100 percent authentic bamboo fibres. Vintel now plans to expand to other countries in Southeast Asia, as well as the Middle East, and Nan is already working on expanding the product line to home & accessories and a children’s collection, which she hopes to launch by the end of the year. “Vintel is a 24/7 glamorous concept,” she says. “Besides being beautiful, our collections are also comfortable and practical.”