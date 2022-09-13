The son of Chatchaval and Kwanjai Jiaravanon, Chaval “Richie” Jiaravanon says his time attending an all-boys private boarding school in Massachusetts was a turning point. It’s where he learned to be independent, and where he discovered his lifelong passion for ice hockey (he went on to compete as part of Thailand’s national team). By the time he was in his third year of university, he got heavily into startups, eventually making his first investment in a rising edutech company based out of Hong Kong called Snapask. The company experienced massive growth, with more than four million downloads across 10 different countries. More recently, he joined one of crypto’s hottest funds – Infinity Ventures Crypto – as a partner. This $85m AUM fund focuses on investing and incubating early to middle stage crypto projects, and since its inception last year has experienced great success.