return Return to 40 Under 40 List Previous
Chaval “Richie” Jiaravanon

Chaval "Richie" Jiaravanon

Co-founder, Infinity Ventures Crypto

The son of Chatchaval and Kwanjai Jiaravanon, Chaval “Richie” Jiaravanon says his time attending an all-boys private boarding school in Massachusetts was a turning point. It’s where he learned to be independent, and where he discovered his lifelong passion for ice hockey (he went on to compete as part of Thailand’s national team). By the time he was in his third year of university, he got heavily into startups, eventually making his first investment in a rising edutech company based out of Hong Kong called Snapask. The company experienced massive growth, with more than four million downloads across 10 different countries. More recently, he joined one of crypto’s hottest funds – Infinity Ventures Crypto – as a partner. This $85m AUM fund focuses on investing and incubating early to middle stage crypto projects, and since its inception last year has experienced great success.

Next
READ MORE

Hirun "Klom" Sanghirun

Vice President (Commercial) Bertram (1958) Co Ltd

Grit Supadejchoochai

President, Metal Copper Co Ltd

Patrawin "Boat" Chongvisal

CEO, Marsun PCL

Kamonporn "Mew" Taesopapong

Vice President, Nakhon Chai Air