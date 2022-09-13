This self-made entrepreneur is well-known in Thailand’s fintech sector. After graduating from the international program (British and American Studies) at Thammasat University, Sarisara “Noey” Lewchalermwong’s love for shopping inspired her to establish GB Prime Pay, an innovative e-payment solution that offers the highest levels of security and convenience. Now supporting more than 20,000 merchants in Thailand to be able to accept all e-payment channels such as credit cards, QR and e-wallets, GB Prime Pay was named by Global Business Outlook as the fastest growing payment solutions provider in the country in 2021. Noey’s commitment to perfection is the driving force behind the company’s success, and she is now also a highly respected investor in small startups, believing young achievers should be given an opportunity to develop their ideas to their full potential.