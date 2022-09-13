Lactasoy is not only the largest soymilk manufacturer in Thailand, but also in Southeast Asia. As one of the youngest members and third-generation heir of this family-owned empire, Sathitar “Kaiwhan” Chiraphadhanakul has her job cut out for her. With a Master’s degree from the University of Exeter (UK), majoring in Management, she has a hands-on approach and makes it her mission to create positive relationships and unity within the organisation. This means building strong business and social relationships with all stakeholders, as well as internal and external parties – all in view of a positive brand image for the company. She is also known to be involved in CSR activities, which include Lactasoy’s scholarships and donation drives, and sponsoring restoration projects for Buddhist temples.