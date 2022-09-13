As a much-admired business owner, Thaniyapat “Sign” Pongnarusorn is the eldest daughter in the Pongnarusorn family, whose Union Plus (1996) business is famed for its ubiquitous giant billboards and outdoor advertising campaigns. As for her latest business ventures, there’s the well-known premium instant coffee brand Godi Coffee, which is sold at many leading supermarkets, as well as Ganicco Farm, an organic farm that produces a variety of organic vegetables. The farm also has a nice relaxing café located in front, which is becoming very popular in the social media world. When not busy working, this multi-talented executive can be spotted enjoying a jet-set lifestyle pursuing her favourite pastime: travelling.