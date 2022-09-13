Dr. Supachai “Kid” Parchariyanon has made a name for himself as Co-Founder and CEO of consulting and investment company RISE, which has a goal to drive a one percent growth of Southeast Asia’s GDP – by working with over 400 corporates to innovate faster through the company’s unique corporate accelerator and intrapreneur programs. RISE is now one of the largest open innovation platforms in the region, with over 2,000 startups having graduated from their programmes, and a combined valuation of over USD 2 billion. His impressive resume includes a Bachelor’s of Medicine from Mahidol University, and further qualifications from Oregon Health and Science University and the Stanford Graduate School of Business. What motivates him is “to do what I love and to create a positive impact for many lives, organisations, and the world!”