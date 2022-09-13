The first Thai brand to manufacture the highly popular “lucky gemstones” phone cases, Socola was founded by Wiganda “View” Yongtiwcharoensuk after recognising a gap in the market. With a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Thammasat University, this is quite a change of scenery, but View’s motto in life is: “Believe you can and you’re halfway there!” Each Socola phone case is hand-made, using resin and various colour combinations, and decorated with stones or amulets that have been blessed – believed to bring good health, luck, love and wealth to its owner. In parallel with the brand’s regular products, limited edition collections are regularly launched as well – but these are often sold out in a matter of minutes. In addition, a certain percentage of every phone case sold is donated to charitable causes.