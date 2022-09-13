return Return to 40 Under 40 List Previous
Wiganda “View” Yongtiwcharoensuk

Entrepreneur, Socola

The first Thai brand to manufacture the highly popular “lucky gemstones” phone cases, Socola was founded by Wiganda “View” Yongtiwcharoensuk after recognising a gap in the market. With a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Thammasat University, this is quite a change of scenery, but View’s motto in life is: “Believe you can and you’re halfway there!” Each Socola phone case is hand-made, using resin and various colour combinations, and decorated with stones or amulets that have been blessed – believed to bring good health, luck, love and wealth to its owner. In parallel with the brand’s regular products, limited edition collections are regularly launched as well – but these are often sold out in a matter of minutes. In addition, a certain percentage of every phone case sold is donated to charitable causes.

