return Return to 40 Under 40 List Previous
Warot “Earth” Somboonterdtana

Warot "Earth" Somboonterdtana

Manager Intern, Mitsu Distributor

Armed with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Chulalongkorn University and a Master’s degree in International Business Management from the University of Surrey (UK), Warot “Earth” Somboonterdtana joined his family’s business with its extensive portfolio as an automotive distributor in Cambodia (Mitsubishi Motors), as well as Kubota agricultural equipment. He is currently working on supporting the business with its expansion plans to launch Kubota in Myanmar.

Next
READ MORE

Dr. Supachai "Kid" Parchariyanon

Co-Founder & CEO, Rise

Watanya Amatanon

Chief Product Officer, Forth Corporation PCL

Sathitar "Kaiwhan" Chiraphadhanakul

Assistant to President, Lactasoy Co Ltd

Sarisara "Noey" Lewchalermwong

Co-Founder & CEO, GB Prime Pay