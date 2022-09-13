Return to 40 Under 40 List PreviousNext
Warot "Earth" Somboonterdtana
Manager Intern, Mitsu Distributor
Armed with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Chulalongkorn University and a Master’s degree in International Business Management from the University of Surrey (UK), Warot “Earth” Somboonterdtana joined his family’s business with its extensive portfolio as an automotive distributor in Cambodia (Mitsubishi Motors), as well as Kubota agricultural equipment. He is currently working on supporting the business with its expansion plans to launch Kubota in Myanmar.