Self-made entrepreneur Wasana “May” Intasang is at the helm of the highly successful Revomed empire, a dietary supplement and cosmetics manufacturer. After studying at Suan Dusit Rajabhat University for a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, this visionary entrepreneur set out to learn everything there is to know and to get as much experience as possible in her field of interest. She also pursued a Master’s degree in Business Administration at Thammasat University, as well as a qualification in Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine from Dhurakij Pundit University. In 2016, Revomed Thailand was born, and last November, May invested 400 million Baht into building her third and largest factory in Nonthaburi, fully equipped with a gigantic smart warehouse that ensures all her customers’ stock remains in tip-top shape. The company has also brought to life thousands of brands since being founded.